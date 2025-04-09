Tremors Jolt Taiwan: A Seismic Wake-Up Call

An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale shook Taiwan early Wednesday morning, setting off alarms throughout the capital city of Taipei. Fortunately, no immediate damage was reported.

The United States Geological Survey recorded the epicenter about 21 kilometers south-southeast of Yilan, a city on Taiwan's northeast coast, at a depth of 69 kilometers. Although deeper quakes are often felt over broad areas, they tend to cause less destruction than shallower events.

Taiwan is situated on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' an area with frequent seismic activity. Lessons from a deadly 1999 quake, which claimed over 2,400 lives, have instigated enhanced building codes, improved emergency responses, and robust public education on earthquake practices. Schools and offices now routinely conduct earthquake drills, and mobile alerts are activated for strong tremors.

(With inputs from agencies.)