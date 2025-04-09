Left Menu

Tremors Jolt Taiwan: A Seismic Wake-Up Call

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 shook Taiwan, primarily impacting Yilan. Despite the intense shake felt in Taipei, no immediate damage was recorded. Taiwan is part of the Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' and past events have led to stringent safety protocols and widespread public preparedness.

An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale shook Taiwan early Wednesday morning, setting off alarms throughout the capital city of Taipei. Fortunately, no immediate damage was reported.

The United States Geological Survey recorded the epicenter about 21 kilometers south-southeast of Yilan, a city on Taiwan's northeast coast, at a depth of 69 kilometers. Although deeper quakes are often felt over broad areas, they tend to cause less destruction than shallower events.

Taiwan is situated on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' an area with frequent seismic activity. Lessons from a deadly 1999 quake, which claimed over 2,400 lives, have instigated enhanced building codes, improved emergency responses, and robust public education on earthquake practices. Schools and offices now routinely conduct earthquake drills, and mobile alerts are activated for strong tremors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

