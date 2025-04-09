World Events Unfold: Security, Trade, and Humanitarian Crises

Prince Harry appeared at London's Royal Courts of Justice on Wednesday as he challenges a decision to revoke his automatic police security during visits to the UK. The Home Office argues his case is unique following his departure from royal duties.

Trade disputes heat up as China imposes increased tariffs on U.S. goods in response to U.S. President Trump's trade measures, while the European Union prepares its own countermeasures.

Humanitarian concerns rise, with an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City claiming 29 Palestinian lives and Myanmar in urgent need of medical aid following a major earthquake.

(With inputs from agencies.)