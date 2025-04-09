Left Menu

Unveiling the Brain's Blueprint: A New Era in Neuroscience

Neuroscientists have mapped the largest wiring diagram of a mammalian brain, revealing insights into its structure and function. Using mouse cerebral cortex tissue, they recorded neural activity, highlighting neuron connections. This work could inform understanding of neurological disorders and cognition, offering potential breakthroughs in neuroscience.

Updated: 09-04-2025 20:32 IST
Neuroscientists have achieved a groundbreaking milestone by creating the largest wiring diagram and functional map of a mammalian brain. The study, utilizing tissue from a part of a mouse's cerebral cortex responsible for vision, aims to shed light on the human brain's inner workings.

The research analyzed a grain-sized tissue sample, encompassing over 200,000 cells, including approximately 84,000 neurons and 524 million synaptic connections. Collecting data across 3.4 miles of neuronal wiring, the study explores the complexity and diversity of brain cells and their shapes.

Despite inherent differences between mouse and human brains, the team believes their findings offer critical insights into cognitive function and potential implications for understanding neurological disorders like autism and schizophrenia. The involvement of MICrONS consortium ensures a collective scientific effort in this groundbreaking research.

