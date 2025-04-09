Left Menu

British Bonds Surge Amidst Growing Global Tensions

British 30-year government bond yields rose to the highest levels since May 1998, reflecting increased U.S. Treasury yields and fiscal challenges. Analysts noted liquidity issues amid rising leverage. The Bank of England observed hedge fund borrowings spike significantly. Investors speculate on potential interest rate cuts by the BoE this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:38 IST
British Bonds Surge Amidst Growing Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, British 30-year government bond yields soared to levels unseen since May 1998, climbing in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields driven by a series of heavy tariffs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump against China. At its peak, the gilt yield hit 5.649% before stabilizing.

The sharp rise in bond yields underscores concerns about Britain's fiscal vulnerabilities, particularly as the Bank of England highlights the danger of leverage in an increasingly volatile market. With hedge funds ramping up gilt repo borrowing, liquidity risks loom large.

Investors are now betting on impending interest rate cuts by the Bank of England, anticipating adjustments that could occur as early as May. The market remains tense amid predictions of further economic pressures due to international policy decisions and domestic fiscal constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025