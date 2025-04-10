PM Modi's Transformative Visit to Varanasi: A Wave of Development Initiatives
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Varanasi on April 11 to address a public gathering and inaugurate 44 projects worth Rs 3,880 crore. The initiatives focus on rural and urban development, including water projects, educational centers, roads, electricity infrastructure, and airport expansion.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on April 11 to spearhead a series of development projects valued at Rs 3,880 crore. Modi plans to inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for 44 initiatives, aimed at bolstering both rural and urban infrastructure in his parliamentary constituency.
The Varanasi Divisional Commissioner, Kaushal Raj Sharma, highlighted the array of projects set for unveiling, such as 130 drinking water projects, a slew of Anganwadi centers, libraries, and educational institutions. Urban development will see enhancements at Shastri Ghat and Samne Ghat, alongside beautification projects by the Railways and the Varanasi Development Authority.
Key infrastructure undertakings include the establishment of 15 substations and the installation of new power lines, alongside improvements at the airport. Enhanced security measures are in place for Modi's visit, with extensive personnel deployment and surveillance. The event will be accessible yet secure, ensuring attendees' ease and safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
