Seismic Jolt: Earthquake Strikes West Papua
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake has hit the south coast of West Papua, Indonesia. The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported the quake occurred on Thursday at a depth of 10 kilometers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 13:40 IST
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake rocked the south coast of West Papua, Indonesia, according to data from the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The tremor struck on Thursday, marking a notable geological event in the region.
The seismic activity was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), GFZ reported, highlighting the potential for ground shaking felt over a considerable area.
While the immediate impact assessment is ongoing, authorities are closely monitoring the situation for any potential aftershocks or secondary effects in the affected areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
