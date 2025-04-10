Seismic Jolt: Earthquake Strikes West Papua

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake rocked the south coast of West Papua, Indonesia, according to data from the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The tremor struck on Thursday, marking a notable geological event in the region.

The seismic activity was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), GFZ reported, highlighting the potential for ground shaking felt over a considerable area.

While the immediate impact assessment is ongoing, authorities are closely monitoring the situation for any potential aftershocks or secondary effects in the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)