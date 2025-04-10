Resurrecting Lost Giants: The Dire Wolf's Return
A US firm, Colossal Biosciences, has birthed three genetically engineered wolf pups to resurrect the extinct dire wolf, using ancient DNA from fossils. This initiative follows alongside multiple science developments, including space missions prioritizing Mars and innovations in AI chip technology by Lightmatter.
In a bold venture into genetic engineering, Dallas-based Colossal Biosciences has successfully created three genetically engineered wolf pups resembling the extinct dire wolf. Using ancient DNA retrieved from fossilized remains, the company aims to bring back one of the most formidable predators of the last Ice Age.
This scientific achievement coincides with other major advancements in technology and space exploration. Lightmatter, a Silicon Valley startup, has unveiled a novel computer chip that could significantly reduce the energy consumption of artificial intelligence processes. These innovations highlight a new wave of technological progress.
Additionally, NASA's current dialogue reflects a tension in priorities between lunar and Martian space programs, with Jared Isaacman, President Trump's nominee to lead the agency, advocating for Mars exploration. These diverse initiatives mark a pivotal era in science and technology.
(With inputs from agencies.)
