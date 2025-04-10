ENSO Neutral Conditions Set to Persist: Implications for Global Weather Patterns

The United States' Climate Prediction Center has announced that ENSO neutral conditions are likely to persist through the Northern Hemisphere summer, with a more than 50% chance of continuation through August-October.

ENSO neutral conditions, which involve stable water temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, offer a more stable environment for crop yields, unlike La Nina, which brings cooler temperatures and increases the likelihood of floods and droughts.

Meanwhile, forecasts for the 2025 hurricane season indicate conditions similar to the climate norm from 1991 to 2020, with near-normal temperatures expected in the North Atlantic and Caribbean Sea by September 2025.

