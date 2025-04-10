Left Menu

ENSO Neutral Conditions Set to Persist: Implications for Global Weather Patterns

The Climate Prediction Center forecasts ENSO neutral conditions lasting through the Northern Hemisphere summer. Unlike La Nina, which affects weather significantly, ENSO neutral means stable water temperatures in the Pacific, leading to stable crop yields. The 2025 hurricane season is expected to mirror past climate norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:37 IST
ENSO Neutral Conditions Set to Persist: Implications for Global Weather Patterns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States' Climate Prediction Center has announced that ENSO neutral conditions are likely to persist through the Northern Hemisphere summer, with a more than 50% chance of continuation through August-October.

ENSO neutral conditions, which involve stable water temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, offer a more stable environment for crop yields, unlike La Nina, which brings cooler temperatures and increases the likelihood of floods and droughts.

Meanwhile, forecasts for the 2025 hurricane season indicate conditions similar to the climate norm from 1991 to 2020, with near-normal temperatures expected in the North Atlantic and Caribbean Sea by September 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025