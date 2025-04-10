Tragedy in Jabalpur: Fatal SUV Bridge Plunge

A tragic accident in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, claimed the lives of four individuals when their SUV plummeted off a bridge, police reported. The vehicle, carrying six members of the Patel family, broke a bridge railing along the Chargawan-Jabalpur road, landing 30 feet below on a dry river bed.

The accident occurred around 4 PM on Thursday, some 30 kilometers from the district headquarters in Bargi, said City Superintendent of Police Anjul Mishra. The family had been returning after visiting Dada Darbar in Narsinghpur when the incident happened.

Kishan Patel, Mahendra Patel, Sagar Patel, and Rajendra Patel died instantly, while Jitendra Patel and Manoj Patel suffered severe injuries and were taken to a government hospital. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, according to police spokespersons.

(With inputs from agencies.)