Soaring Temperatures Claim Lives of Peacocks in Indore

Four peacocks in Indore succumbed to heat stroke and dehydration as temperatures soared to 40.3°C, surpassing the norm by two degrees. Efforts are underway to provide relief at 50 locations as the community responds to the alarming conditions impacting local wildlife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an alarming development, four peacocks have died in Indore due to the extreme heat conditions, as confirmed by officials on Thursday.

The temperature in Indore spiked to 40.3 degrees Celsius, a full two degrees above the typical high for this time of year, according to the Meteorological Department.

Divisional Forest Officer Pradeep Mishra reported that the peacocks were found in urban areas and were taken to Kamala Nehru Zoo in an unconscious state. Despite efforts, they were declared dead by veterinarians. Authorities are now setting up 50 locations across the district to provide food and water for the peacocks in response to the heat wave.

(With inputs from agencies.)

