Storm Watch: Thunderstorms in Telangana Trigger Yellow Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced a yellow alert for several districts in Telangana, including Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem, forecasting thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds on April 11 and 12.

A yellow alert signifies potential heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 11 cm. Telangana is expected to experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers in various isolated areas in the coming days.

On Thursday, the Telangana Development Planning Society reported rainfall across the state, with Bijilapur in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district receiving the highest amount of 45 mm. Meanwhile, Hyderabad's Sakhi Centre area recorded 17 mm of rainfall. In light of the forecast, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to take necessary precautions.

(With inputs from agencies.)