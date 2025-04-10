Left Menu

Storm Watch: Thunderstorms in Telangana Trigger Yellow Alert

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for parts of Telangana, including Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mulugu, warning of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Rainfall has been reported in multiple districts, with Bijilapur recording the highest at 45 mm. Authorities are advised to remain cautious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-04-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 23:09 IST
Storm Watch: Thunderstorms in Telangana Trigger Yellow Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced a yellow alert for several districts in Telangana, including Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem, forecasting thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds on April 11 and 12.

A yellow alert signifies potential heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 11 cm. Telangana is expected to experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers in various isolated areas in the coming days.

On Thursday, the Telangana Development Planning Society reported rainfall across the state, with Bijilapur in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district receiving the highest amount of 45 mm. Meanwhile, Hyderabad's Sakhi Centre area recorded 17 mm of rainfall. In light of the forecast, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to take necessary precautions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025