Mapping Lethality: Climate's Role in Shaping Russell's Viper Venom

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru have unveiled innovative 'venom maps' crafted using local climate conditions to forecast the venom properties of Russell's viper, a lethal snake species prevalent in India.

Published in the journal 'PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases', this groundbreaking research aims to aid clinicians in selecting appropriate treatments for snakebite patients. Kartik Sunagar, from IISc's Centre for Ecological Sciences, emphasized the critical need to understand the composition and potency of this deadly snake's venom.

The study involved analyzing venom samples from 115 snakes across 34 Indian locations, correlating venom composition with local climate factors such as temperature and rainfall. The resulting venom maps could allow healthcare providers to anticipate clinical symptoms and tailor treatment strategies effectively.

