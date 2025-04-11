Rethinking Planktivores: The Diverse Designers of Reef Fish

In a groundbreaking study, researchers have unveiled that planktivore reef fishes, once believed to share uniform traits, actually represent a diverse array of body shapes. This revelation challenges longstanding assumptions about these fishes converging towards a single body type to thrive.

The investigation, published in Reviews in Fish Biology and Fisheries, meticulously collected data from nearly 300 species across 12 fish families. Contrary to expectations, results reveal that plankton-feeding fishes display the broadest range of body shapes among reef fishes, debunking the myth of a singular 'plankton-feeding' model.

The study underscores the importance of considering varied behaviors and ecological demands that shape these creatures. With some fishes clinging to whip corals and others prowling open waters, this diversity emphasizes the broad adaptability of planktivory, reconceptualizing our understanding of reef fish ecology and evolutionary paths.

