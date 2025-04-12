Blistering Heatwave Set to Scorch Western Rajasthan
A severe heatwave is forecasted to hit western Rajasthan, peaking on April 15-16. Temperatures could reach up to 46 degrees Celsius in regions like Jodhpur and Bikaner. Despite dry conditions, sporadic rainfall is predicted in some areas. Several regions have already recorded light rainfall and thunderstorms.
A severe heatwave is poised to strike western Rajasthan's border areas starting April 14, meteorological experts have announced.
The fiercest temperatures are anticipated in Jodhpur, Bikaner, and Shekhawati regions, where they may soar up to 45-46 degrees Celsius during peak days, April 15 and 16.
Despite expected dry spell, isolated thunderstorms and rain could hit Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, and Kota, offering brief respite.
