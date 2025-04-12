Left Menu

Blistering Heatwave Set to Scorch Western Rajasthan

A severe heatwave is forecasted to hit western Rajasthan, peaking on April 15-16. Temperatures could reach up to 46 degrees Celsius in regions like Jodhpur and Bikaner. Despite dry conditions, sporadic rainfall is predicted in some areas. Several regions have already recorded light rainfall and thunderstorms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-04-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 14:49 IST
Blistering Heatwave Set to Scorch Western Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A severe heatwave is poised to strike western Rajasthan's border areas starting April 14, meteorological experts have announced.

The fiercest temperatures are anticipated in Jodhpur, Bikaner, and Shekhawati regions, where they may soar up to 45-46 degrees Celsius during peak days, April 15 and 16.

Despite expected dry spell, isolated thunderstorms and rain could hit Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, and Kota, offering brief respite.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025