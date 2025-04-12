Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Pushes for Infrastructure Overhaul with New Monitoring Directives

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a set of new directives aimed at enhancing infrastructure development across the city. The most notable of these is the formation of a monitoring cell tasked with providing regular updates on ongoing projects.

During a recent meeting with high-ranking government officials, Gupta called for weekly reports on various schemes and stressed the need for collaborative efforts to meet the expectations of the public. The Chief Minister showed confidence in the administrative body's ability to realize these goals effectively.

Gupta's administration has underscored the significance of infrastructure in its first budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, which allocates Rs 28,000 crore towards capital expenditure. This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance connectivity and address existing deficiencies in public services.

