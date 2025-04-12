Night Curfew at Deomali: A Step Towards Eco-Sustainability

In a significant move to ensure ecological integrity and public safety, the Koraput district administration has enforced a night curfew at Deomali Hilltop, Odisha's highest peak. The restrictions prohibit tourist activities from 8 pm to 5 am, with exceptions for those with prior bookings in government-approved accommodations.

The directive was issued on Friday by Koraput Collector V. Keerthi Vasan, invoking relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and the Environment Protection Act, 1986. The decision follows increasing concerns over the impact of unregulated nighttime tourism, leading to littering and safety hazards.

In addition to the curfew, single-use plastics have been banned at the site, aligning with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. The district has also launched the 'Clean Deomali, Green Deomali' campaign to raise awareness about sustainable tourism amidst rising visitor numbers, drawing praise from local environmentalists.

