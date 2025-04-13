Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Family's Pilgrimage Ends in Fatal Crash

A Uttar Pradesh family of five lost their lives in a car-truck collision near Jamwa Ramgarh, Rajasthan. The family was en route to the Khatu Shyam Temple for prayers. The accident occurred at Nekawala toll plaza, killing two women and a baby. Bodies await post-mortem at NIMS Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-04-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 13:09 IST
Tragic Collision: Family's Pilgrimage Ends in Fatal Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating car-truck collision claimed the lives of five family members on Sunday in Jamwa Ramgarh, Rajasthan. The victims, from Uttar Pradesh, were traveling to offer prayers at the Khatu Shyam Temple when their journey was tragically cut short.

The crash took place near the Nekawala toll plaza on the Dausa-Manoharpur National Highway. Such was the severity of the impact that the truck overturned, making rescue operations exceedingly challenging, according to Raisar SHO Raghuveer Singh.

The deceased were identified as Satya Prakash, Rama Devi, Abhishek, Priyanka, and her infant daughter. Their bodies have been taken to NIMS Hospital for post-mortem examinations before being returned to their family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025