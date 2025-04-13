Tragic Collision: Family's Pilgrimage Ends in Fatal Crash

A devastating car-truck collision claimed the lives of five family members on Sunday in Jamwa Ramgarh, Rajasthan. The victims, from Uttar Pradesh, were traveling to offer prayers at the Khatu Shyam Temple when their journey was tragically cut short.

The crash took place near the Nekawala toll plaza on the Dausa-Manoharpur National Highway. Such was the severity of the impact that the truck overturned, making rescue operations exceedingly challenging, according to Raisar SHO Raghuveer Singh.

The deceased were identified as Satya Prakash, Rama Devi, Abhishek, Priyanka, and her infant daughter. Their bodies have been taken to NIMS Hospital for post-mortem examinations before being returned to their family.

(With inputs from agencies.)