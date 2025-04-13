Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Two Boys Drown in Beas River

Two boys drowned in the Beas River near Verowal village. Their bodies were retrieved by a rescue team. Two other boys remain missing as search efforts continue, said police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kapurthala | Updated: 13-04-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 20:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck a serene village near the Beas River as two boys lost their lives while bathing on Sunday. The police identified the victims as Arshdeep Singh and Jaspal Singh, both 17 years old.

A National Disaster Response Force team, alongside divers, successfully recovered their bodies. However, the tragedy deepens as two other boys remain unaccounted for, prompting ongoing search operations.

This somber incident has cast a shadow over Verowal village, underscoring the river's potential danger, particularly during the monsoon season when water levels rise unexpectedly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

