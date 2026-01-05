DMDK Mulls Over Key Election Alliance
DMDK district secretaries prefer forming an alliance for the upcoming Assembly elections. A final decision, considering members' opinions, will be declared on January 9, according to general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth. Previously, DMDK exited the AIADMK alliance due to disagreements over seat allocation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:56 IST
- Country:
- India
The DMDK's district secretaries and other party officials have expressed a preference for alliances in the forthcoming Assembly elections, as announced by general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth.
A decision is set to be made public on January 9, following a party-conducted ballot to consider whether to align with DMK, AIADMK, or another party.
DMDK previously exited the AIADMK-led alliance in 2021 after differences over seat allocation, and now prioritizes the 2026 elections, with Premalatha emphasizing alliance formation over any individual promises, like a Rajya Sabha seat.
