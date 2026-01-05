DMDK Mulls Over Key Election Alliance

The DMDK's district secretaries and other party officials have expressed a preference for alliances in the forthcoming Assembly elections, as announced by general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth.

A decision is set to be made public on January 9, following a party-conducted ballot to consider whether to align with DMK, AIADMK, or another party.

DMDK previously exited the AIADMK-led alliance in 2021 after differences over seat allocation, and now prioritizes the 2026 elections, with Premalatha emphasizing alliance formation over any individual promises, like a Rajya Sabha seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)