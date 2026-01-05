Ruben Amorim's Tumultuous Tenure Ends at Manchester United

Manchester United has dismissed Ruben Amorim, marking another failed attempt to regain the success of the Alex Ferguson era. Amorim's stint was fraught with public disagreements and rigid tactics that did not translate into victories.

Hired in November 2024, Amorim's coaching philosophy clashed with calls for adaptability from senior club figures. Despite a brief tactical adjustment, his preference for a static formation was evident throughout his tenure.

The breaking point seemed to arrive after a contentious press conference following a match against Leeds United, where he criticized pundits and exposed underlying tensions with United's board.