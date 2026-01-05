Ruben Amorim's Tumultuous Tenure Ends at Manchester United
Manchester United has parted ways with Ruben Amorim, signaling the end of another unsuccessful chapter since Alex Ferguson. Amorim's tenure was marked by public conflicts, tactical inflexibility, and poor performances. Despite an initial promise, his strained relationships with club management and controversial press conferences led to his dismissal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:55 IST
Hired in November 2024, Amorim's coaching philosophy clashed with calls for adaptability from senior club figures. Despite a brief tactical adjustment, his preference for a static formation was evident throughout his tenure.
The breaking point seemed to arrive after a contentious press conference following a match against Leeds United, where he criticized pundits and exposed underlying tensions with United's board.