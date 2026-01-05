Dabur Anticipates Robust Growth Amid Favorable GST Revisions

Dabur India, a leading domestic FMCG company, has projected a mid-single digit rise in its consolidated revenue and a stronger profit growth for the third quarter of the fiscal year. This optimistic outlook comes in the wake of demand recovery spurred by recent GST rate revisions.

During October 2025, distributors and retailers concentrated on clearing out higher-priced inventory, subsequently improving consumer sentiment across both urban and rural regions. Notably, rural demand surpassed urban demand throughout the quarter.

Favorable macroeconomic conditions and tax reforms are anticipated to sustain demand recovery and enhance revenue. Dabur's home and personal care divisions are expected to see double-digit growth, with significant gains in hair oils and oral care products. Additionally, the international business is poised for near double-digit growth in key geographical markets.

