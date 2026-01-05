Left Menu

Dabur Anticipates Robust Growth Amid Favorable GST Revisions

Dabur India forecasts mid-single digit growth in revenue and stronger profit increases in Q3 FY26 due to demand resurgence and GST rate changes. The home and personal care segment is expected to thrive, leading to expanded market share. Key international markets also show promising growth trajectories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:54 IST
Dabur Anticipates Robust Growth Amid Favorable GST Revisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dabur India, a leading domestic FMCG company, has projected a mid-single digit rise in its consolidated revenue and a stronger profit growth for the third quarter of the fiscal year. This optimistic outlook comes in the wake of demand recovery spurred by recent GST rate revisions.

During October 2025, distributors and retailers concentrated on clearing out higher-priced inventory, subsequently improving consumer sentiment across both urban and rural regions. Notably, rural demand surpassed urban demand throughout the quarter.

Favorable macroeconomic conditions and tax reforms are anticipated to sustain demand recovery and enhance revenue. Dabur's home and personal care divisions are expected to see double-digit growth, with significant gains in hair oils and oral care products. Additionally, the international business is poised for near double-digit growth in key geographical markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Congress' Manifesto: Allegations of Defamation Against Bajrang Dal

Controversy Over Congress' Manifesto: Allegations of Defamation Against Bajr...

 India
2
Diplomatic Standoff: Mexico Defies U.S. Intervention Tactics

Diplomatic Standoff: Mexico Defies U.S. Intervention Tactics

 Global
3
Controversy Over Misuse of MPLADS Funds: Rajasthan Minister's Allegations

Controversy Over Misuse of MPLADS Funds: Rajasthan Minister's Allegations

 India
4
Power Strides Ahead: Transforming Jammu and Kashmir's Energy Horizon

Power Strides Ahead: Transforming Jammu and Kashmir's Energy Horizon

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026