Mumbai's Water Crisis: Civic Body Invokes Disaster Management Act Amid Tanker Strike

Mumbai's civic body invoked the Disaster Management Act 2005 to tackle an ongoing water tanker strike opposing revised guidelines by the Central Ground Water Authority. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation aims to ensure uninterrupted water supply through private tankers amid this indefinite strike as summer water shortages loom over the metropolis.

Amid an ongoing water tanker strike, Mumbai's civic body invoked the Disaster Management Act 2005 on Sunday, citing larger public interest and the urgent need to maintain water supply throughout the city.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is using its powers under sections 34 (a) and 65 (1) to requisition private water tankers, wells, and borewells, addressing the disruption in essential water services during this crucial summer period.

The strike, called by tanker operators, protests revised guidelines set by the Central Ground Water Authority. Despite a stay on notices issued to well owners, the Mumbai Water Tanker Association continues the strike, affecting residential water supplies, railways, and construction projects. Efforts to compromise continue as civic administration enforces emergency measures.

