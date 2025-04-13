Vedanta Under Fire: Fly Ash Disposal Controversy

Vedanta has come under scrutiny as the State Pollution Control Board, Odisha, demands a compensation of Rs 71.1 crore for alleged unauthorized fly ash disposal.

The company, in communication with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), declared its intention to pursue legal action, expressing optimism for a favorable outcome that mitigates financial repercussions.

Fly ash, a residual byproduct of coal burning in power plants, finds Vedanta's practices questioned, prompting potential ramifications for one of the globe's top natural resources firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)