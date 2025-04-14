U.S. Tariffs: A Global Economic Challenge

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda has raised the alarm over heightened global and domestic economic uncertainty driven by U.S. tariff policy. Speaking in parliament on Monday, he expressed concerns about the economic implications.

Ueda warned that U.S. tariffs are expected to exert downward pressure on both global and Japanese economies through various channels, stressing the interconnectedness of economic systems.

The central bank governor affirmed that the Bank of Japan will guide its monetary policy with the aim of sustainably achieving its 2% inflation target. This will involve a careful scrutiny of economic, price, and financial developments without preconceived notions, ensuring flexibility and responsiveness to changing economic landscapes.

