Mumbai Water Crisis Averted as Tanker Strike Ends
The Mumbai Water Tanker Association ended its strike, resuming water supply after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation employed the Disaster Management Act. The strike had disrupted water supplies to various sectors but was retracted following government intervention, with a stay on notices to private well owners until June 15.
The Mumbai Water Tanker Association announced the cancellation of its indefinite strike on Monday, restoring water supply services immediately.
This decision came after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation evoked the Disaster Management Act 2005 on Sunday, thereby requisitioning private tankers, wells, and borewells to mitigate the crisis.
Rajesh Thakur, general secretary of MWTA, confirmed the strike withdrawal to PTI. Initially, the strike began on April 10, in response to notices issued by BMC to private well owners, impacting water provision to residences, railways, and construction projects. Following intervention from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the union minister of Jal Shakti, these notices were stayed until June 15.
