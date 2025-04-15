Left Menu

Dollar Dilemmas: Uncertainty Amid Trump's Tariff U-Turns

The dollar remained steady on Tuesday amid ongoing volatility and uncertainty caused by Trump’s shifting tariff policies. Despite slight gains, the dollar is weakened against major currencies like the euro and yen. Investors remain wary, anticipating more market fluctuations due to unpredictable U.S. tariff announcements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 13:28 IST
Dollar Dilemmas: Uncertainty Amid Trump's Tariff U-Turns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar held its ground on Tuesday, staying near a three-year low against the euro and a six-month trough against the yen. Investors remain cautious about U.S. assets amid relentless changes in President Donald Trump's tariff strategies.

The recent volatility that plagued the dollar last week and drove Treasury yields upward seemed to have lessened on Tuesday. However, market sentiment continues to be fragile.

The euro, benefiting from the sell-off of U.S. assets, saw minor weakening, while the dollar inched up slightly after a significant drop against the Swiss franc and other currencies. Analysts remain skeptical about a sustained recovery for the dollar given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025