Europe's Strategic Shift: A New Intelligence Alliance in the Making

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has revealed that a European counterpart to the Five Eyes intelligence alliance is under consideration. Speaking at a recent defense ministers' meeting in Krakow, Pistorius shared this idea with his counterparts from Poland, France, Britain, and Italy.

The proposal aims to strengthen Europe's response to emerging threats, particularly from Russia. This initiative demonstrates a strategic focus on enhancing intelligence collaboration across Europe.

Pistorius also mentioned other potential collaborative projects, such as a joint tanker fleet or a multi-domain task force, highlighting the evolving defense strategies in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)