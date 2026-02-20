Europe's Strategic Shift: A New Intelligence Alliance in the Making
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced considerations for a European version of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance. The proposal emerged during a meeting with defense ministers from Poland, France, Britain, and Italy. The initiative aims to bolster responses to threats posed by Russia, reflecting Europe's strategic priorities.
- Country:
- Germany
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has revealed that a European counterpart to the Five Eyes intelligence alliance is under consideration. Speaking at a recent defense ministers' meeting in Krakow, Pistorius shared this idea with his counterparts from Poland, France, Britain, and Italy.
The proposal aims to strengthen Europe's response to emerging threats, particularly from Russia. This initiative demonstrates a strategic focus on enhancing intelligence collaboration across Europe.
Pistorius also mentioned other potential collaborative projects, such as a joint tanker fleet or a multi-domain task force, highlighting the evolving defense strategies in the region.
