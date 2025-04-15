A Battle for Paradise: Ras Hankorab Beach Under Threat

Ras Hankorab Beach, famed for its untouched beauty and clear Red Sea waters, is now at the heart of a debate on conservation versus development. Originally a haven in Wadi el-Gemal National Park, the site is said to be under threat due to plans for tourist accommodations, a restaurant, and a farm.

As Egypt tackles economic challenges, selling investment licenses for national parks has become a strategy to increase revenue. This move, however, alarms environmentalists who argue that development could destroy Ras Hankorab Beach's fragile ecosystem, home to coral reefs, turtles, and diverse fish species that have remained undisturbed.

Local and international conservation voices, including those from Ecoris and the Hurghada Environmental Protection and Conservation Association, warn against the plans. Despite attempts to balance investment with ecological preservation, critics argue Egypt's approach could undermine the essence of eco-tourism and overlook the rights of future generations.

