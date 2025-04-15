Left Menu

A Battle for Paradise: Ras Hankorab Beach Under Threat

Ras Hankorab Beach, a pristine natural sanctuary in Egypt's Wadi el-Gemal National Park, faces potential development. Conservationists fear this will harm its unique ecosystem, which includes coral reefs and endangered sea turtles. Economic pressures have led Egypt to offer investment licenses in national parks, raising environmental concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ras Hankorab Beach, famed for its untouched beauty and clear Red Sea waters, is now at the heart of a debate on conservation versus development. Originally a haven in Wadi el-Gemal National Park, the site is said to be under threat due to plans for tourist accommodations, a restaurant, and a farm.

As Egypt tackles economic challenges, selling investment licenses for national parks has become a strategy to increase revenue. This move, however, alarms environmentalists who argue that development could destroy Ras Hankorab Beach's fragile ecosystem, home to coral reefs, turtles, and diverse fish species that have remained undisturbed.

Local and international conservation voices, including those from Ecoris and the Hurghada Environmental Protection and Conservation Association, warn against the plans. Despite attempts to balance investment with ecological preservation, critics argue Egypt's approach could undermine the essence of eco-tourism and overlook the rights of future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

