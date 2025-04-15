India Takes Quantum Leap: Bengaluru Startup Launches 25-Qubit Quantum Computer

In a landmark development for India’s technological ambitions, Bengaluru-based startup QpiAI has launched one of the nation’s most powerful quantum computing systems, QpiAI-Indus, marking a significant leap forward in India’s deep-tech ecosystem. The launch was announced on World Quantum Day, a global event that celebrates quantum science and technology, underscoring the country’s rising prominence on the global quantum stage.

This breakthrough positions QpiAI among the elite few in the world capable of building and deploying full-stack quantum computing systems. Featuring 25 superconducting qubits, QpiAI-Indus is India’s first such system and is expected to power transformative advances across sectors ranging from life sciences to climate sustainability.

A Milestone Under India's National Quantum Mission

QpiAI is one of just eight startups selected under India’s National Quantum Mission (NQM), which is coordinated by the Department of Science and Technology (DST). The mission aims to foster a robust quantum ecosystem in the country by promoting foundational research, technological innovation, and capacity building in quantum technologies.

The NQM, with its vision to position India among the top quantum nations globally, is supporting startups like QpiAI to develop indigenous capabilities and commercial solutions that harness the potential of quantum mechanics for real-world applications.

QpiAI-Indus: India’s Quantum Flagship

QpiAI-Indus brings together a powerful blend of advanced quantum hardware, scalable control systems, and optimized quantum-classical hybrid software platforms. The system is built with superconducting qubits—a leading quantum technology that enables greater coherence times and scalability. With its Quantum-HPC (High Performance Computing) integration and AI-enhanced quantum control, QpiAI-Indus is uniquely equipped to solve complex problems in areas where classical computing reaches its limits.

The full-stack architecture of the system provides end-to-end capabilities—from quantum processor design and fabrication, to control electronics, and application-specific software platforms. This integrated approach makes the platform not only accessible to researchers and enterprises but also scalable for national and global use.

Driving Innovation Across Industries

QpiAI’s quantum computing technology is designed to revolutionize multiple sectors:

Life Sciences & Drug Discovery: Faster molecular simulations for accelerated drug development.

Materials Science: Designing novel materials at the atomic level.

Mobility & Logistics: Optimizing supply chains using quantum-enhanced algorithms.

Climate Action: Modeling complex climate systems and discovering new solutions for sustainability.

By tackling problems that are computationally intractable for classical systems, QpiAI’s quantum solutions promise to unlock new possibilities in innovation, scientific exploration, and industrial transformation.

Startup Roots, Global Vision

Founded in 2019, QpiAI has made remarkable strides from its humble beginnings. The company has already filed 11 patent applications and is currently generating around Rs 1 million per annum in revenue, a strong feat for a deep-tech startup in a niche domain.

Further strengthening its growth, QpiAI has received financial backing from the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), reflecting increasing investor confidence in the future of quantum technologies in India.

Building India’s Quantum Future

QpiAI is not just building computers—it is shaping the national quantum roadmap. The company is actively involved in developing quantum adoption programs, nurturing one of the largest quantum talent ecosystems in the world, and building an infrastructure that can support India’s long-term goals in science and technology.

The launch of QpiAI-Indus is a major stride in India’s journey toward becoming a global quantum powerhouse. As part of the broader international effort to harness the power of quantum science, QpiAI joins a global community of scientists, engineers, policy makers, and visionaries working to make quantum computing a practical and impactful technology.

A Quantum-Powered Tomorrow

World Quantum Day, observed globally on April 14, serves as a reminder of the transformative potential of quantum science. With the unveiling of QpiAI-Indus, India has not only marked its presence on the quantum map but also demonstrated its commitment to building technologies that can solve global challenges, accelerate discovery, and empower future innovators.

As quantum computing inches closer to mainstream application, companies like QpiAI are leading the charge with bold innovation, collaborative spirit, and a vision for a smarter, more sustainable, quantum-enabled world.

