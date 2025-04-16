Left Menu

Quake Strikes Southwest of Australia, No Tsunami Threat

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck southwest of Australia with no ensuing tsunami threat. The epicenter was located in the Indian Ocean, 2,069 kilometers from Albany, and at a depth of 10 kilometers. Australian authorities assured there is no tsunami risk to Australia or Antarctica.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 16-04-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 09:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

On Wednesday, a powerful 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck far southwest of Australia, shaking the Indian Ocean region. Fortunately, there was no tsunami warning.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake's epicenter was located 2,069 kilometers southwest of Albany on the southwest tip of Western Australia, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Center confirmed no tsunami alert has been issued for Australia or Antarctica, assuring residents of their safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

