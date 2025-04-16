Quake Strikes Southwest of Australia, No Tsunami Threat

On Wednesday, a powerful 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck far southwest of Australia, shaking the Indian Ocean region. Fortunately, there was no tsunami warning.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake's epicenter was located 2,069 kilometers southwest of Albany on the southwest tip of Western Australia, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Center confirmed no tsunami alert has been issued for Australia or Antarctica, assuring residents of their safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)