Trump Towers: A New Icon of Luxury in Gurugram

Smartworld Developers and Tribeca Developers have announced an ultra-luxury residential project known as 'Trump Residences' in Gurugram, with a total investment of Rs 2,200 crore. The project includes 298 units spread over 12 lakh square feet, and features two 51-storey towers. The project will be completed in five years.

Smartworld Developers and Tribeca Developers have unveiled an ambitious ultra-luxury residential project in Gurugram under the 'Trump' brand, involving a staggering investment of approximately Rs 2,200 crore. This venture marks the second Trump-branded residential project in Gurugram and the sixth in India overall, reflecting both the growing market strength and the thriving partnerships that make such ventures possible.

The newly launched 'Trump Residences' will boast 298 units across an expansive saleable area of 12 lakh square feet. Notable features include two 51-storey towers, each soaring to a height of around 200 meters. Smartworld Developers will oversee the construction, while Tribeca Developers, the official representatives of the Trump brand in India, handle design, marketing, sales, and quality project management consultancy.

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organisation, emphasized the symbolic importance of the new venture. He praised the collaboration with Tribeca, M3M, and Smartworld for pushing the boundaries of luxury. Out of six Trump-branded projects in India, four have been completed, highlighting the brand's formidable presence and ongoing commitment to excellence in the Indian market.

