Supreme Court Orders Propel Environmental Triumph in Hyderabad

The Supreme Court's orders to restore the forested area near the University of Hyderabad have been applauded by the opposition BRS in Telangana. BRS Working President K T Rama Rao praised the court's actions as a victory for environmental preservation and hopes it prompts the Congress government to adopt more ecological policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition BRS in Telangana has expressed strong approval of the Supreme Court's decision to protect the environment and ecology around the University of Hyderabad.

The apex court's directive for the restoration of forested land in Kancha Gachibowli mandates the Telangana government's Chief Wildlife Warden to safeguard local wildlife, marking a crucial win for environmental advocates, according to BRS Working President K T Rama Rao.

The court highlighted the considerable damage inflicted by extensive tree felling and urged the Telangana government to outline a detailed restoration plan for the affected area. The judicial bench, led by Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih, criticized the 'tearing hurry' in clearing the land and prioritized ecological preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

