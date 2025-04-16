Left Menu

Indore Farmers Fined Over Stubble Burning Amidst Protests for Alternatives

The Indore district administration in Madhya Pradesh has levied fines totaling Rs 13.68 lakh on farmers for stubble burning, prompting protests. 668 cases were registered in four days. Concerns about environmental harm have led to prohibitory orders, but farmers seek alternative solutions rather than heavy penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:01 IST
The Indore district administration in Madhya Pradesh has taken a firm stance against stubble burning, imposing fines worth Rs 13.68 lakh on local farmers. The authorities have cited environmental concerns, as well as the safety of people and animals, as reasons behind the fines, which cover 668 cases reported in just four days.

In response, farmer organizations have expressed strong objections, arguing that imposing heavy fines without providing alternative solutions is unjust. The administration has issued a prohibitory order under the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 to prevent further incidents.

Ram Swaroop Mantri from the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha stated that while farmers understand the issue with burning stubble, sudden fines are not fair. He urged the Agriculture Department to devise alternative methods for disposing of crop residue effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

