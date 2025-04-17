Left Menu

Tragic Drone Assault in Dnipro: Casualties and Devastation

A mass Russian drone attack in Dnipro, Ukraine, resulted in the deaths of two people and injured at least 16 others. Damage included multiple fires, destruction to residential and municipal buildings, and impact on local infrastructure. The strike reflects ongoing tensions and military confrontations in the region.

A Russian drone attack devastated the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Wednesday evening, resulting in two deaths and at least 16 injuries, according to Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

The tragic incident saw a young woman and an elderly woman among the deceased. Among the injured were three children, casting a grim shadow over the region. Five victims remained hospitalized after the attack. The city's mayor, Borys Filatov, provided a higher injury count of 28 through his social media updates.

The attack decimated 15 dwellings, a student residence, and a food processing plant. Videos and images from the scene reveal firefighters battling blaze through the night, highlighting a scene of shattered vehicles and damaged buildings. Concurrently, Kharkiv region also faced missile strikes, emphasizing ongoing regional tensions.

