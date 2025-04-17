Left Menu

Blaze at Shaheen Bagh: Cars Destroyed but No Casualties

A fire erupted in a four-storey residential building in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area. Although three to four cars were destroyed, no casualties were reported. The fire, which started around 2 am, was extinguished by the Delhi Fire Services by 4 am with the help of eight fire tenders.

Updated: 17-04-2025 13:25 IST
Blaze at Shaheen Bagh: Cars Destroyed but No Casualties
  India

In the early hours of Thursday, a blaze engulfed a four-storey residential building in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, as confirmed by an official from the Delhi Fire Services.

The incident occurred near Nana Road at approximately 2 am, leading to the destruction of three to four cars, although no casualties were reported, according to the official.

Eight fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene, and the flames were successfully extinguished by 4 am. The fire primarily affected domestic items and vehicles on the ground floor parking area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

