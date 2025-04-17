Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Battered by Severe Storms and Hail

Severe weather, including heavy rain and hail, has caused chaos in Himachal Pradesh, India, disrupting power and damaging crops. An eight-year-old boy died after a tree fell on a hut in Hamirpur. Restoration efforts are underway as authorities assess the damage amid continued storm warnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh faced severe weather conditions as heavy rain, hailstorms, and thunderstorms wreaked havoc across the region. The inclement weather led to uprooted trees, power outages, and considerable damage to crops.

Tragedy struck in Hamirpur when eight-year-old Abhishek Kumar lost his life after a tree fell on his hut. Several areas, including Shimla, experienced significant disruptions, with power supply restored after prolonged outages and damaged infrastructure.

The state's Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange' alert, warning residents of further adverse weather conditions, including heavy rain, snow, and gusty winds. Authorities are vigilant as restoration work continues amid widespread damage assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

