Himachal Pradesh Battered by Severe Storms and Hail

Himachal Pradesh faced severe weather conditions as heavy rain, hailstorms, and thunderstorms wreaked havoc across the region. The inclement weather led to uprooted trees, power outages, and considerable damage to crops.

Tragedy struck in Hamirpur when eight-year-old Abhishek Kumar lost his life after a tree fell on his hut. Several areas, including Shimla, experienced significant disruptions, with power supply restored after prolonged outages and damaged infrastructure.

The state's Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange' alert, warning residents of further adverse weather conditions, including heavy rain, snow, and gusty winds. Authorities are vigilant as restoration work continues amid widespread damage assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)