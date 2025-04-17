Chhattisgarh Cabinet Greenlights Reforms: From Exam Fee Waivers to New Fashion Technology Institute
The Chhattisgarh cabinet approved measures to reimburse exam fees for local candidates, introduce a Value Added Tax waiver for long-pending cases, and set up a National Institute of Fashion Technology campus. Initiatives include promoting bio-CNG plants and a manufacturing plant by Bharat Earth Movers Limited.
In a bid to streamline competitive examinations and inspire serious candidates, the Chhattisgarh cabinet has decided to reimburse examination fees solely for those who attend local state exams. This aims to reduce the volume of non-serious applicants and increase efficiency in exam administration.
The cabinet also approved significant financial reforms, including a waiver of up to Rs 25,000 in outstanding VAT liabilities for cases lingering for over a decade. This policy is poised to relieve financial pressure on over 40,000 traders and diminish litigation cases considerably.
Furthermore, the cabinet has given the go-ahead for several infrastructure projects. A noteworthy development includes the establishment of a National Institute of Fashion Technology campus in Nava Raipur, and the creation of a heavy machinery manufacturing plant. Both projects aim to rejuvenate the state's economic landscape and skill workforce.
