Mars’ Siderite Discovery Sheds Light on Ancient Climate

The discovery of siderite by NASA's Curiosity rover in Martian rocks provides crucial evidence suggesting Mars once had a warmer and wetter climate. This finding points to a dense carbon dioxide atmosphere that could have supported bodies of water, offering insights into Mars's potential to harbor life.

Updated: 17-04-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:32 IST
In a groundbreaking discovery, NASA's Curiosity rover unearthed siderite in Martian rock samples, suggesting Mars was once warmer and wetter, capable of supporting life. The findings, published in the journal Science, indicate a past atmosphere rich in carbon dioxide, critical for sustaining liquid water.

The rover's mission in Gale crater found siderite in sedimentary rocks, implying a dense carbon dioxide atmosphere through carbonate minerals. This discovery could explain Mars' historical shift from hospitable to barren and aids understanding of the Martian carbon cycle without plate tectonics.

By analyzing rock samples with up to 10.5% siderite, researchers gained insights into ancient Mars' carbon cycle. The study suggests more carbon was trapped in rocks than re-released, providing clues about Mars' lost habitability and understanding its climate evolution over billions of years.

