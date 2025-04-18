Left Menu

Discovery of Potential Life Signs in Exoplanet's Atmosphere

Astronomers have detected potential biological chemical signals in a distant exoplanet's atmosphere using the James Webb Space Telescope. These findings, while significant, require further verification to confirm the presence of life beyond Earth. The planet, K2-18b, lies in the habitable zone and exhibits compounds produced by microbial life on Earth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-04-2025 03:16 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 03:16 IST
Astronomers have identified potential signs of life in the atmosphere of a distant planet, reviving interest in the search for extraterrestrial life. The research led by the University of Cambridge analyzes data from the James Webb Space Telescope, detecting compounds that on Earth are typically associated with life.

The celestial body, known as K2-18b, is located 124 light-years away and is in the habitable zone of its star. Initial findings suggest the presence of dimethyl sulfide and dimethyl disulfide, chemicals primarily produced by marine microorganisms on Earth, sparking excitement among scientists.

However, academics like Nikku Madhusudhan, emphasize the necessity for further research to eliminate errors and alternative explanations for the compounds' presence. The scientific community awaits confirmation as the discovery marks a promising development in astrobiology, despite the challenges posed by the planet's distant location.

