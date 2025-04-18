Russian Missile Strike Rocks Kharkiv
A Russian missile attack on Kharkiv, a city in northeastern Ukraine, claimed one life and injured 54 individuals. The strike, which occurred Friday morning, also damaged 15 apartment buildings according to preliminary details shared by Mayor Ihor Terekhov.
This attack marks a severe escalation in hostilities, raising concerns about civilian safety and international relations.
Kharkiv's Mayor, Ihor Terekhov, has confirmed the incident, saying that preliminary reports indicate significant damage to the city's infrastructure. Approximately 15 apartment buildings suffered damage from the missile strike, he added.
This attack marks a severe escalation in hostilities, raising concerns about civilian safety and international relations. The world watches anxiously as the situation develops in Eastern Europe.
