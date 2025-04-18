Russian Missile Strike Rocks Kharkiv

A tragic Russian missile assault on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv resulted in one death and left 54 others injured on Friday morning, according to local officials. The unexpected attack has sparked renewed tensions in the already volatile region.

Kharkiv's Mayor, Ihor Terekhov, has confirmed the incident, saying that preliminary reports indicate significant damage to the city's infrastructure. Approximately 15 apartment buildings suffered damage from the missile strike, he added.

This attack marks a severe escalation in hostilities, raising concerns about civilian safety and international relations. The world watches anxiously as the situation develops in Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)