Left Menu

Delhi's Water Revolution: 3,000 Water ATMs to Transform Capital

The BJP-led government in Delhi is planning to install 3,000 water ATMs throughout the city. The initiative targets commercial areas and locations lacking proper piped water infrastructure, providing free monthly water access to residents through RFID cards. The proposal awaits Cabinet approval for Rs 210 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 20:03 IST
Delhi's Water Revolution: 3,000 Water ATMs to Transform Capital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP government is set to dramatically improve water accessibility in Delhi by installing 3,000 water ATMs across the city. A proposal has been sent to the Cabinet for approval, aiming to provide major markets and commercial sectors, as well as under-served areas, with vital access to clean water.

Under this new initiative, the Delhi Jal Board will issue Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards, allowing residents to collect 20,000 liters of free water monthly. Beyond this, standard charges will apply. This project aligns with efforts to diminish dependency on water tankers and to structure a more sustainable water distribution system.

The financial outlay required for this massive infrastructure project is Rs 210 crore. Despite the earlier objective of setting up 5,000 ATMs, DJB's pilot endeavor launched in Khajan Basti showed positive outcomes. The Cabinet's approval is pending, following which, this transformative project is expected to take effect citywide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025