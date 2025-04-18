Delhi's Water Revolution: 3,000 Water ATMs to Transform Capital

The BJP government is set to dramatically improve water accessibility in Delhi by installing 3,000 water ATMs across the city. A proposal has been sent to the Cabinet for approval, aiming to provide major markets and commercial sectors, as well as under-served areas, with vital access to clean water.

Under this new initiative, the Delhi Jal Board will issue Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards, allowing residents to collect 20,000 liters of free water monthly. Beyond this, standard charges will apply. This project aligns with efforts to diminish dependency on water tankers and to structure a more sustainable water distribution system.

The financial outlay required for this massive infrastructure project is Rs 210 crore. Despite the earlier objective of setting up 5,000 ATMs, DJB's pilot endeavor launched in Khajan Basti showed positive outcomes. The Cabinet's approval is pending, following which, this transformative project is expected to take effect citywide.

