Confusion Clouds Thane's Cluster Development Plans

Local MLA Sanjay Kelkar highlighted confusion and suspicion among Thane residents due to builders approaching them for cluster development projects instead of civic authorities. The lack of clear communication from the government is derailing the plans aimed at resolving the issue of illegal and unsafe buildings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-04-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 20:49 IST
In Thane, confusion reigns as builders approach residents directly about cluster development projects, bypassing civic authorities, said local MLA Sanjay Kelkar on Friday.

This unsanctioned interaction has sowed doubt in the community, undermining the Devendra Fadnavis government's initiative to tackle illegal and unsafe buildings through planned cluster development.

Kelkar has urged the government to fortify public trust through transparency and effective communication to prevent private developers from exploiting the situation for their gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

