Confusion Clouds Thane's Cluster Development Plans

In Thane, confusion reigns as builders approach residents directly about cluster development projects, bypassing civic authorities, said local MLA Sanjay Kelkar on Friday.

This unsanctioned interaction has sowed doubt in the community, undermining the Devendra Fadnavis government's initiative to tackle illegal and unsafe buildings through planned cluster development.

Kelkar has urged the government to fortify public trust through transparency and effective communication to prevent private developers from exploiting the situation for their gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)