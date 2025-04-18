Left Menu

Tragedy in Durga Nagar: Toddler's Balcony Fall

A tragic accident occurred in Durga Nagar where a two-year-old boy slipped through a balcony railing and died. The incident happened while his parents were inspecting a flat for rent. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the young boy succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 18-04-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 23:31 IST
Tragedy in Durga Nagar: Toddler's Balcony Fall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded in the Durga Nagar area, where a two-year-old boy lost his life after falling from a balcony. The incident happened at around 5.30 pm under the jurisdiction of Wathoda police station.

The toddler, Sarang, son of Amol Sunil Tote, was playing on the first-floor balcony when he slipped through the railing. His parents were examining the flat for potential rent during this distressing accident.

The young boy was immediately taken to the hospital, but unfortunately, he did not survive. Authorities have registered the death as accidental, according to the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

 India
2
Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

 India
3
Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

 India
4
Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025