Tragedy in Durga Nagar: Toddler's Balcony Fall

A heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded in the Durga Nagar area, where a two-year-old boy lost his life after falling from a balcony. The incident happened at around 5.30 pm under the jurisdiction of Wathoda police station.

The toddler, Sarang, son of Amol Sunil Tote, was playing on the first-floor balcony when he slipped through the railing. His parents were examining the flat for potential rent during this distressing accident.

The young boy was immediately taken to the hospital, but unfortunately, he did not survive. Authorities have registered the death as accidental, according to the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)