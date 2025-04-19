Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Storm Causes Fatal House Collapse

A tragic incident occurred when five family members were killed after their house's roof collapsed during a severe storm. Rukhsar and her nine-month-old daughter Mahira were identified among the deceased. Local rescue efforts were initiated immediately. Preliminary investigations suggest a neighbor's wall collapse as the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 19-04-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 00:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Friday evening, five members of a family were killed when the roof of their house collapsed during a ferocious storm in the district. Local police confirmed the deaths.

Among the deceased were a mother, Rukhsar, aged 25, and her nine-month-old daughter Mahira. Three other family members sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment. The incident occurred in Lisadi Gate Police Station area, sparking immediate rescue responses from locals.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the root cause was a neighbor's wall crashing onto the roof during the storm, leading to the collapse. Authorities continue to investigate as the community mourns the loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

