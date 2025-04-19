Tragedy Strikes as Storm Causes Fatal House Collapse

In a tragic incident on Friday evening, five members of a family were killed when the roof of their house collapsed during a ferocious storm in the district. Local police confirmed the deaths.

Among the deceased were a mother, Rukhsar, aged 25, and her nine-month-old daughter Mahira. Three other family members sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment. The incident occurred in Lisadi Gate Police Station area, sparking immediate rescue responses from locals.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the root cause was a neighbor's wall crashing onto the roof during the storm, leading to the collapse. Authorities continue to investigate as the community mourns the loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)