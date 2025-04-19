Left Menu

Pasijah's Resilience: A Battle Against Rising Seas

Pasijah, a 55-year-old housewife in Java, Indonesia, refuses to leave her submerged home despite rising sea levels and environmental challenges. While her neighbors have moved away, she plants mangroves as a natural barrier to protect her home. Indonesia faces similar threats, prompting large-scale interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 04:32 IST
Pasijah's Resilience: A Battle Against Rising Seas

In Central Java, Indonesia, Pasijah, a 55-year-old housewife, starts her day with the sound of the sea—though no longer a serene backdrop, it has turned her once dry-land home into an island. She stands firm while others flee the advancing waters.

Over three decades in her home, she now navigates waterlogged terrain, surrounded by rudimentary bamboo fences and a broken power pole. Despite isolation, she refuses to abandon the land she's nurtured, not even as rising sea levels swallow more coastline.

Planting mangroves is Pasijah's chosen defense, a task she performs daily. Her efforts come amid national endeavors to combat climate change-induced threats, including ambitious projects to protect Indonesia's vulnerable coastlines. Pasijah's resolve highlights the human face of a global issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

