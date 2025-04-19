Pasijah's Resilience: A Battle Against Rising Seas

In Central Java, Indonesia, Pasijah, a 55-year-old housewife, starts her day with the sound of the sea—though no longer a serene backdrop, it has turned her once dry-land home into an island. She stands firm while others flee the advancing waters.

Over three decades in her home, she now navigates waterlogged terrain, surrounded by rudimentary bamboo fences and a broken power pole. Despite isolation, she refuses to abandon the land she's nurtured, not even as rising sea levels swallow more coastline.

Planting mangroves is Pasijah's chosen defense, a task she performs daily. Her efforts come amid national endeavors to combat climate change-induced threats, including ambitious projects to protect Indonesia's vulnerable coastlines. Pasijah's resolve highlights the human face of a global issue.

