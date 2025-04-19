Cheetah Comeback: India's Bold Reintroduction from Africa
India embarks on an ambitious Cheetah Project, aiming to reintroduce cheetahs from Africa into its national parks. Eight cheetahs from Botswana are slated to arrive in two stages, amid governmental partnerships and significant investment. The initiative highlights conservation efforts and has already doubled tourism in key reserves.
In an ambitious move to restore its wildlife diversity, India is reintroducing cheetahs from Africa. The project involves the arrival of eight cheetahs from Botswana, set to be relocated in two phases, as part of an international conservation initiative.
The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) disclosed during a recent meeting that efforts are also underway to collaborate with South Africa and Kenya for similar translocations. The project's financial commitment is substantial, with over Rs 112 crore already invested, primarily focusing on rehabilitation in Madhya Pradesh.
Significant progress is evident at Kuno National Park, which now houses 26 cheetahs, thanks to previous translocations and recent births. This has spurred a tourism boom. Meanwhile, officials await a Supreme Court ruling to commence cheetah safaris, potentially enhancing the region's eco-tourism appeal.
