Left Menu

Heatwave Havoc: Safeguarding India's Informal Workforce

Climate experts have suggested measures such as paid heat leave, free water ATMs, and legal recognition of the 'right to cool' to protect India's informal workers from extreme heat. The solutions aim to mitigate health risks, income loss, and enhance gender-responsive urban planning to ensure equitable access to resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 13:52 IST
Heatwave Havoc: Safeguarding India's Informal Workforce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Climate experts are urging immediate interventions to safeguard India's informal workforce from extreme heat, advocating for measures such as paid heat leave, free water ATMs, and the legal recognition of the 'right to cool.'

With over 80% of Delhi's workers at risk, experts emphasize that this is particularly challenging for women, who face compounded risks due to lack of infrastructure and caregiving burdens.

Proposals include gender-responsive urban planning and the recognition of cooling as a basic right under Article 21, which would necessitate the implementation of measures like shaded bus stops, cooling shelters, and more inclusive city planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025