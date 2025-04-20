Heatwave Havoc: Safeguarding India's Informal Workforce

Climate experts are urging immediate interventions to safeguard India's informal workforce from extreme heat, advocating for measures such as paid heat leave, free water ATMs, and the legal recognition of the 'right to cool.'

With over 80% of Delhi's workers at risk, experts emphasize that this is particularly challenging for women, who face compounded risks due to lack of infrastructure and caregiving burdens.

Proposals include gender-responsive urban planning and the recognition of cooling as a basic right under Article 21, which would necessitate the implementation of measures like shaded bus stops, cooling shelters, and more inclusive city planning.

