Devastating Cloudbursts Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir
Heavy rainfall from cloudbursts led to deadly flash floods and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, claiming three lives and causing widespread damage. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked, leaving hundreds stranded. Rescue operations are ongoing with more than 100 individuals saved from perilous conditions.
Heavy rainfall caused by cloudbursts has triggered deadly flash floods and landslides across Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and significant damage to infrastructure. The strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been rendered impassable, stranding hundreds of commuters.
Official reports indicate a village, Seri Bagna, was struck particularly hard, claiming the lives of three residents, including brothers Aqib Ahmad and Mohd Saqib. Despite the perilous weather, rescue teams have successfully evacuated more than 100 people, and operations are still ongoing.
Authorities, including the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister, have expressed their sorrow over the loss of life and pledged immediate aid to affected families. Efforts are underway to clear roads and assess the extent of the damage as government and emergency teams mobilize to provide relief.
