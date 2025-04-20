Left Menu

Devastating Cloudbursts Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir

Heavy rainfall from cloudbursts led to deadly flash floods and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, claiming three lives and causing widespread damage. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked, leaving hundreds stranded. Rescue operations are ongoing with more than 100 individuals saved from perilous conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramban/Jammu | Updated: 20-04-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 19:14 IST
Devastating Cloudbursts Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rainfall caused by cloudbursts has triggered deadly flash floods and landslides across Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and significant damage to infrastructure. The strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been rendered impassable, stranding hundreds of commuters.

Official reports indicate a village, Seri Bagna, was struck particularly hard, claiming the lives of three residents, including brothers Aqib Ahmad and Mohd Saqib. Despite the perilous weather, rescue teams have successfully evacuated more than 100 people, and operations are still ongoing.

Authorities, including the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister, have expressed their sorrow over the loss of life and pledged immediate aid to affected families. Efforts are underway to clear roads and assess the extent of the damage as government and emergency teams mobilize to provide relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025