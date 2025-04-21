Left Menu

Space-Bound Breakthroughs: India's Cosmic Experiments

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to conduct seven experiments on the International Space Station, focusing on crop growth, 'water bears,' microalgae, and muscle regeneration. The mission, a collaboration with NASA and ESA, aims to enhance future space exploration and biotechnology applications on Earth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:59 IST
Shubhanshu Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

India's space aspirations take a thrilling trajectory as astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla gears up for his upcoming mission to the International Space Station (ISS). During his two-week odyssey, Shukla will spearhead seven groundbreaking experiments that could revolutionize our understanding of space biology and its earthly applications.

The project is an ambitious collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), NASA, and the European Space Agency (ESA), as part of the celebrated Axiom Mission-4. A diverse crew featuring astronauts from the US, Hungary, and Poland will accompany Shukla, in a mission slated for late May.

With a focus on the resilience of tardigrades, or 'water bears,' and advancements in tackling muscle wasting, ISRO and its partners are poised to uncover insights with significant implications not just for future space travel but also for biotechnology breakthroughs on Earth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

