Tragic Blaze Claims Lives of Three Elderly in Delhi

Two separate fire incidents in Delhi resulted in the deaths of three elderly individuals, including a married couple. Investigations are underway to determine the causes, with one incident suspected to have involved an LPG cylinder burst. Emergency services were able to limit the damage and casualties.

Three elderly individuals lost their lives in two distinct fire incidents that occurred in east and southeast Delhi on Wednesday, according to police reports.

The first tragedy occurred in east Delhi's Shahdara area, where an elderly couple, Prem Sagar Malhotra (75) and Asha Malhotra (65), perished after a fire broke out at their residence. Emergency services responded promptly, but unfortunately, the couple succumbed to smoke inhalation before reaching the hospital.

The second incident involved a massive fire in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, claiming the life of 72-year-old Fazila Kishwar. Despite a swift response from fire services and police personnel, Kishwar, who suffered from pre-existing respiratory ailments, died during treatment. Investigations are ongoing to determine the precise causes of both fires.

(With inputs from agencies.)

